Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lights, snow and Christmas time in Downtown Brainerd

For the second year, the Destination Downtown Business Coalition has turned Brainerd’s tree lighting into an event, celebrating the kick-off of the holiday season.

The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
December 05, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — With the ringing of the first bell at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux welcomed the Christmas spirit into downtown Brainerd.

Around 30 people braved the chilly and snowy evening to join in the newly formed tradition of lighting the Brainerd Christmas tree.

In years past, the lights on the tree outside city hall were turned on without a second thought ever given, said Jennifer Bergman, the Brainerd city administrator.

“We were joking, in prior years it's been our parks maintenance foreman who's just gone there and flipped a switch and the lights were on,” Bergman said. “The (Destination Downtown Business Coalition) has really taken this and made it into an event. They are the ones coordinating getting the carolers out there. So it's really kind of fun what they're doing.”

Out with her kids before heading to a basketball game, Michelle Gonska said she wanted to see the tree lighting, as it kicks off Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
1/4: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
2/4: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Mayor reads proclamation, choir ready in background, tree unlit.
3/4: Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux reads a proclamation before the tree is lit for the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
4/4: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.

Rylie Weber, with Destination Downtown Business Coalition, said this is the second year the tree lighting has taken place in conjunction with Brainerd's fourth year of its Downtown Window Walk and she said she was looking forward to welcoming everyone who came out to celebrate.

Mayor reads proclamation, choir ready in background, tree unlit.
Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux reads a proclamation before the tree is lit for the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Looking forward to building those traditions were Meg Rutherford and Nick Melberg who wanted to celebrate the season.

“It's our first time,” Rutherford said. “We just moved up here a couple of years ago so we thought this would be cool.”

Also out for the tree lighting, though more interested in playing in the snow with the other kids and not at what dad was doing, was 4-year-old Rowan Badeaux.

Read more
An angler sits on a folding chair at the ice fishing contest with a colorful bouquet of fake flowers sticking out of the snow by him.
Local
Brainerd Jaycees prepare for ice fishing contest season
The Brainerd Jaycees are looking forward to inviting 10,000 of their closest friends back on the ice for the 2023 Ice Fishing Extravaganza and the third annual America’s Ice Fishing Tournament.
December 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Power company repairing lines in the woods in deep snow.
Local
Lights, heat back on for most in region who lost power
Repairs and cleanup could last for weeks, depending on how many trees and limbs continue to fall on power lines.
December 19, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Snowy trees lit up at night.
Local
Arctic air to follow snowstorm, power outages continue
An arctic front is expected to arrive Sunday, Dec. 18, into Monday, with winds picking up early next week creating wind chills of 30 below.
December 16, 2022 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Woman speaking to a crowded room.
Local
Central Minnesota Housing Summit looks at rural housing challenges
The two-day event brought communities together to discuss issues surrounding housing and the needs of rural Minnesota.
December 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier

As the wind blew the snow in sideways, Dave Badeaux said he was thankful to have learned from last year and brought his speech on his phone.
During the first lighting ceremony in 2021 , the mayor had his speech almost ripped out of his hands by the wind. And the trouble did not stop there, as the switch was not operating properly, causing a short delay.

With the proclamation given this year, little time was wasted as the mayor pressed the button. The lights sprang on, to the cheers of the crowd as the choir began to sing Christmas carols.

“With our downtown and with all the shops that are down there, it's just a great way to give people an opportunity to come down, window shop and kind of get that experience of that kind of hometown, downtown Christmas,” Dave Badeaux said. “... Hopefully, this is something that becomes a tradition for people.”

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Related Topics: BRAINERDBRAINERD LAKES AREA
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs