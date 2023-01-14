99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Lions Clubs from Zone 1 to host Diaper Drive Jan. 26

Diapers will be collected for three agencies that night: Relationship Safety Alliance, Lakes Area Pregnancy Services and Central Lakes College.

By Dispatch staff report
January 14, 2023 04:27 AM
NISSWA — From 3:30-6 p.m. Jan. 26 the Nisswa Lions along with six other Lions clubs within the area will host the fourth annual Diaper Drive at The Pickle Factory in downtown Nisswa.

It will feature beer/wine sampling from Spirits of Nisswa, as well as pizza from Rafferty’s.

Entry price is a bag/box of diapers.

For those who don’t have time to shop, make a cash donation at the door (suggested $10 and up) and the Lions will do the shopping.

Diapers will be collected for three agencies that night: Relationship Safety Alliance, Lakes Area Pregnancy Services and Central Lakes College.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

