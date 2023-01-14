Lions Clubs from Zone 1 to host Diaper Drive Jan. 26

NISSWA — From 3:30-6 p.m. Jan. 26 the Nisswa Lions along with six other Lions clubs within the area will host the fourth annual Diaper Drive at The Pickle Factory in downtown Nisswa.

It will feature beer/wine sampling from Spirits of Nisswa, as well as pizza from Rafferty’s.

Entry price is a bag/box of diapers.

For those who don’t have time to shop, make a cash donation at the door (suggested $10 and up) and the Lions will do the shopping.

Diapers will be collected for three agencies that night: Relationship Safety Alliance, Lakes Area Pregnancy Services and Central Lakes College.