Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

LISTEN: Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children makes court appearance

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:56 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, June 23, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Murder case continues in Mille Lacs County
June 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A red business sign that reads, "Come in we're open."
Local
Do you have a favorite small business?
June 23, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Nathan Weise headshot
Local
CLC welcomes precision food production instructor
June 23, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rock band performing on stage.
Local
Hot Lakes Jam
June 22, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Rock band plays on stage.
Local
Lakes Jam on Thursday 2023 klick! Gallery
June 22, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Exterior of building.
Local
Brainerd drive-by shooting suspect in prison on separate charges
June 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
prm-2023-summer-Her-Voice.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Her Voice Magazine - Summer 2023
June 22, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal