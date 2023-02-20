99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Listen: 1-2 storm punch could land in lakes region

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 20, 2023 12:26 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Maps showing probability of the heaviest snowfall totals.
Local
1-2 storm punch could land in lakes region
2 storm systems expected to bring in measurable snow, cold air, gusty winds and create difficult driving conditions
February 19, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
0330opioid-crisis-metro.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Fentanyl use and abuse sweeps into Central Minnesota
Sped up by the pandemic, the drug has a grip on those who use it from the start, experts say.
February 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A pair of students tube down a snowy hill.
Local
Special Olympics athletes enjoy day of winter fun
The 43rd annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival took place Thursday, Feb. 16, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
February 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A graphic showing drill test sites for manganese in Emily.
Exclusive
Local
Drilling begins again at Emily manganese site
North Star Manganese will have 27 verification drill holes to confirm manganese and iron deposits.
February 18, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Destyn St. Hilaire splashes with his friends at Whipple Beach in Baxter Tuesday. (Brainerd Dispatch/ Steve Kohls) Gallery
Local
Proposed Crow Wing Co. park would add a public swimming beach
For a county with 400 lakes, there are few public beaches. A plan to add one on Little Emily Lake would provide another option in northern Crow Wing County.
February 19, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
15770 Dellwood Drive on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
Storage unit application prompts de-annexation discussion
The proposed units would go on Brainerd's small portion of Dellwood Drive.
February 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A girl performs gymnastics.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 20
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 20, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

