Listen: 1-2 storm punch could land in lakes region
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
2 storm systems expected to bring in measurable snow, cold air, gusty winds and create difficult driving conditions
Sped up by the pandemic, the drug has a grip on those who use it from the start, experts say.
The 43rd annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival took place Thursday, Feb. 16, at Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.
North Star Manganese will have 27 verification drill holes to confirm manganese and iron deposits.
For a county with 400 lakes, there are few public beaches. A plan to add one on Little Emily Lake would provide another option in northern Crow Wing County.
The proposed units would go on Brainerd's small portion of Dellwood Drive.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.