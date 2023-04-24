Listen: 1 injured, 3 arrested in Cass County drive-by shooting
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, April 24, 2023.
The shooting took place Sunday in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake.
Five black bears from Wild and Free in Garrison were released back into the wild this week.
Tony Runde is a 15-year veteran of the Brainerd Police Department.
Taylor Barth will celebrate two and a half years of sobriety in May after struggling with opiates and other drugs throughout his 20s.
The award states Camp Ripley has long been recognized as one of the most ecologically pristine training sites in the nation.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
