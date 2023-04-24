99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Listen: 1 injured, 3 arrested in Cass County drive-by shooting

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:42 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, April 24, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Cass County Sheriff
Local
1 injured, 3 arrested in Cass County drive-by shooting
The shooting took place Sunday in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake.
April 23, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Black bears from Wild and Free relocated after testing.
Local
5 black bears at Wild and Free go back into the wild
Five black bears from Wild and Free in Garrison were released back into the wild this week.
April 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
2246920+0107_brainerd-police.jpg
Local
Investigator Runde named next Brainerd deputy police chief
Tony Runde is a 15-year veteran of the Brainerd Police Department.
April 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Taylor Barth - Second chances
Local
Second chances: ‘Change can be scary’
Taylor Barth will celebrate two and a half years of sobriety in May after struggling with opiates and other drugs throughout his 20s.
April 21, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Landscape on Camp Ripley.
Local
Camp Ripley wins top environmental award
The award states Camp Ripley has long been recognized as one of the most ecologically pristine training sites in the nation.
April 21, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Vintage cars are parked on South Sixth Street outside the multi-story downtown Brainerd buildings, including the Brainerd Dispatch building, Walgreens and Thrifty drug stores and other buildings.
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
