Listen: 13-year-old wins Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Exclusive
Hutchinson teen Zac Padrnos won the top prize with a walleye weighing in at 9.45 pounds.
With the recent death of a Brainerd student, mental health resources in Crow Wing County have stepped in to help their friends and neighbors through a difficult time.
Milford Mine Memorial Park honors the 48 miners working in the Milford Mine on Feb. 5, 1924 — most of whom died when the mine collapsed. The park is about 4 miles north of Crosby along Highway 6.
Linsey Strand, Tanya Bergman and Aaron Schmidtbauer are among the 131 nominees.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Annika Gearey.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday with wind chill values of 25-35 below zero expected.