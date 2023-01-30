6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: 13-year-old wins Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 30, 2023 11:51 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Zac Padrnos talks about winning the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza with a 9.45-pound walleye Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake.
Exclusive
Local
FULL STORY UPDATE: 13-year-old wins Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza
Hutchinson teen Zac Padrnos won the top prize with a walleye weighing in at 9.45 pounds.
January 28, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Two people standing in front of a classroom.
Local
‘Talking about it is opening doors’: Local providers discuss suicide prevention, mental health
With the recent death of a Brainerd student, mental health resources in Crow Wing County have stepped in to help their friends and neighbors through a difficult time.
January 29, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
3636677+0903_milford-mine-park-sign.jpg
Local
Worst mining disaster in state’s history occurred almost a century ago
Milford Mine Memorial Park honors the 48 miners working in the Milford Mine on Feb. 5, 1924 — most of whom died when the mine collapsed. The park is about 4 miles north of Crosby along Highway 6.
January 30, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
2023 Teacher of the Year nominees
Local
Cass Lake, Little Falls, Pierz educators nominated for Teacher of the Year
Linsey Strand, Tanya Bergman and Aaron Schmidtbauer are among the 131 nominees.
January 27, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People stand next to a decorated train on a winter day
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 30
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 30, 2023 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: BRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Child's colorful drawing of a cupcake on a plate with hearts around it titled Cupcake Corner
Local
Weather Drawing: Cupcake corner
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 30, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Saydee Olson
blotter-6.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 30
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 30, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Fine Arts Student - Annika Gearey
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior explores new field with videography
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Annika Gearey.
January 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A mass of anglers out on the lake ice during the extravaganza.
Local
National Weather Service issues wind chill advisory
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday with wind chill values of 25-35 below zero expected.
January 29, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report