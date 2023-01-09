Listen: 3 escape Irondale house fire
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
The woman and two teenagers were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby with unknown injuries.
A pickup truck with a snowplow attached fell through the ice on Leech Lake Friday, Jan. 6. The driver escaped without injury.
The Brainerd park off South Seventh Street is a little-known snow-sledding paradise. The 2-acre park was named after Brainerd real estate agent Vern Hitch and Wayne Rosvold, a 5-year-old boy.
The moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of the city will extend through mid-April.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.