News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: 3 escape Irondale house fire

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 09, 2023 01:32 PM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Stories in this episode
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Local
3 escape Irondale house fire
The woman and two teenagers were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby with unknown injuries.
January 08, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ice rescue (2)
Local
Cass County sheriff warns of dangerous ice after rescue
A pickup truck with a snowplow attached fell through the ice on Leech Lake Friday, Jan. 6. The driver escaped without injury.
January 08, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The sun reflects off the snow-covered Hitch-Wayne Park in Brainerd on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Local
Little-known sledding park has ties to Brainerd’s past
The Brainerd park off South Seventh Street is a little-known snow-sledding paradise. The 2-acre park was named after Brainerd real estate agent Vern Hitch and Wayne Rosvold, a 5-year-old boy.
January 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd City Council extends housing demolition moratorium
The moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of the city will extend through mid-April.
January 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A man holding a northern pike.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 9
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
January 09, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
