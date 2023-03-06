99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: 5 inducted into Legendary Women Hall of Fame

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
March 06, 2023 12:10 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, March 6, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Legendary Women of Brainerd Public Schools' Hall of Fame Induction on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Local
Truly legendary: 5 inducted into Brainerd Public Schools Legendary Women Hall of Fame
The 2023 inductees are Laura Brutsman Busch, Mildred O’Brien Chalberg, Sheila McKinney DeChantal, Becky McDonough Epidendio and Susan M. Koering.
March 03, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Poster on a window.
Local
Brainerd safe rides are back after $10,000 Essentia Health grant
Starting at the end of July 2022, the pilot program took over 800 participants home safely until Jan. 31 when they had to stop giving rides due to lack of funding.
March 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A Brainerd Police Department squad car in front of Brainerd High School.
Local
Brainerd among 8 Minnesota schools targeted by hoax shooting calls
The calls concerning Minnesota schools this week are reminiscent of a wave of similar calls made in September 2022.
March 03, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Graph shows funding for EMS
Local
First responders seek help as funding dwindles
There are two issues — how to equip local trained volunteers who are willing to be first responders and how to ensure the nonprofit organization that supports them is able to continue.
March 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A closeup of a walleye
Northland Outdoors
Walleye fishing scheduled to be open all summer on Mille Lacs Lake
No July closure or live bait ban planned; harvest adjustments possible if conditions warrant.
March 02, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A wrestler smiles after winning a state title.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 6
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Student sits holding saxophone
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: ‘Pink Panther’ theme inspired senior saxophonist
March 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People jump into the icy water of Pelican Lake on Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the Polar Plunge at Breezy Point Resort. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota.
Local
Polar Plunge into Pelican
March 06, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
A map shows possible snowfall totals across central and northeastern Minnesota.
Local
Snowfall may lead to slick conditions for March 6 commute
March 05, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson