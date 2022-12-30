Listen: Accused murderer makes court appearance.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, the 23-year-old victim was reported missing Oct. 28.
The Deerwood Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Larson Lake Cross Country Ski Trails, east of Deerwood.
The street project is linked to the construction of an apartment complex, expected to add about 250 rental units to the community.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
When officers arrived at the home, they observed a section of metal pipe on a coffee table with two metal caps, one of which had a green fuse protruding from inside the device.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Curtiss Wayne Hoffman is charged with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.