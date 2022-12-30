99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Listen: Accused murderer makes court appearance.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
December 30, 2022 11:39 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Stories in this episode
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Accused murderer makes court appearance
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, the 23-year-old victim was reported missing Oct. 28.
December 29, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Deerwood Fire
Local
Rescuers retrieve snowshoer on county trail
The Deerwood Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Larson Lake Cross Country Ski Trails, east of Deerwood.
December 29, 2022 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The intersection of Cypress Drive and Hinckley Road as seen Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Baxter.
Local
Baxter approves Cypress Drive improvement project for 2023
The street project is linked to the construction of an apartment complex, expected to add about 250 rental units to the community.
December 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 30
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 30, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
