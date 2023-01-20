STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

LISTEN: Aitkin County body positively identified as missing woman

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 20, 2023 11:59 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Aitkin County Squad winter
Local
Aitkin County body positively identified as missing woman
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office found a body while searching Anne Wyatt.
January 19, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Noise complaints drive discussion of looser snow removal restrictions
January 20, 2023 06:57 AM
Minnesota
Ramsey County reviewing work of former medical examiner, spurred by opinion on Dru Sjodin murder case
January 19, 2023 11:05 AM
Local
Cass County Board: Townships support DNR land purchase with a condition
January 20, 2023 05:57 AM
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 20
January 20, 2023 04:57 AM

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
