LISTEN: Aitkin County body positively identified as missing woman
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office found a body while searching Anne Wyatt.
Deb Anderson will retire as the volunteer services supervisor at Essentia Health on Feb. 8, 2023, after more than four decades. She is only the third person at Essentia to have held that position.
Barb Mack published "The Hand I've Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy" in November.
Four applicants were interviewed and Jeff Phillips was appointed for the open city council seat previously held by John Ward.
The next Teacher of the Year will be chosen in March.