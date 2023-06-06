99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Alcohol allowed in some Brainerd parks starting June 14

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:49 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Memorial Park in Brainerd.
Local
Alcohol allowed in some Brainerd parks starting June 14
Brainerd City Council members approved an ordinance allowing sale and consumption of alcohol in about half the city's parks.
June 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s newest park is open
Lyman P. White Park officially opened along the Mississippi River Saturday, June 3.
June 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Baxter man faces criminal charge for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl
Tyler Anthony Kolas was charged May 17 with felony criminal sexual conduct with nonconsensual penetration.
June 06, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 6
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 06, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Morrison County Sheriff Squad close
Local
Long Prairie man injured in Little Falls rollover
June 06, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
June 05, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A crash on the highway with a helicopter on the roadway.
Local
Crash shuts down part of Highway 371 Friday
June 05, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
June 05, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMCA Stock Cars race Saturday, June 3, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Johnson family enjoys their night
June 05, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Phone scam.jpg
Local
Combating cybercrime is an ongoing battle
June 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal