Listen: Alcohol allowed in some Brainerd parks starting June 14
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Brainerd City Council members approved an ordinance allowing sale and consumption of alcohol in about half the city's parks.
Lyman P. White Park officially opened along the Mississippi River Saturday, June 3.
Tyler Anthony Kolas was charged May 17 with felony criminal sexual conduct with nonconsensual penetration.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
