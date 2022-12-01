Listen: Annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse begins
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
The 29th annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse starts at noon Thursday, Dec. 1. WJJY, B93.3, The Power Loon and COOL 103.5 will join with area child protection teams and Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota to raise funds for, and awareness about, child abuse prevention and neglect.
Downtown Brainerd businesses will decorate their windows for the holidays and run special promotions.
The man was arrested after allegedly falsely telling officers the suspect was not in the house.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.