99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Astronaut quilts to aid kids in Zambia

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
March 08, 2023 11:21 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Lum Park sign at dusk.
Local
Brainerd council nixes parking restrictions for Lum Park
City Council members unanimously denied a design proposal that would remove on-street parking on the road leading into Lum Park.
March 07, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A person in a leprechaun costume wavesin front of a parade float during the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day parade
Local
Brainerd and Crosslake to host St. Patrick's Day celebrations
Brainerd's celebration will be March 11, while Crosslake's parade will be March 18.
March 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A member of the Brainerd Warriors girls basketball team playing during a game.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 8
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 08, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Brainerd staff to speed up cleaning of messy yards, snowy sidewalks
March 07, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Snowmobile with no driver crashes into home
March 07, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Special Park Board meeting planned for March 9
March 07, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report