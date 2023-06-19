Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Authorities identify woman who drowned in Cross Lake

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:19 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, June 19, 2023.

Stories in this episode
BD-Investigation.JPG
Local
Authorities identify woman who drowned in Cross Lake
Susan Ann Mezzenga, 73, of Crosslake, was discovered within feet of the shoreline in front of her Crosslake home.
June 16, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A kid next to the turkey he shot.
Exclusive
Local
A father and son build memories
Time and shared experiences become even more precious when you find out one of your children has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
June 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
photos of paddlers honoring soldiers
Local
Veterans voyage the Mississippi River to Stop Soldier Suicide
Veterans commit suicide at a rate 57% higher than that of non-veterans. Two veterans are teaming up to raise awareness on a 2,340-mile journey.
June 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
A mailbox next to the street.
Local
North Brainerd residents frustrated over postal demands
A letter from the United State Postal Service asked certain north Brainerd residents to move their mailboxes to the curb, with the threat of holding their mail if it was not done.
June 18, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A firefighter putting water on a wildfire.
Local
Wildfire along the Pine River burns 5 acres
The Mission Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, June 17, as smoke and flames from the Pine River area.
June 18, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
School Board members sit behind table
Local
School Board increases sub rates
Substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, cooks, custodians, administrators, nurses and interpreters will see higher wages in the 2023-24 school year.
June 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
0121twb-first-national.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 19
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 19, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

