Listen: Authorities identify woman who drowned in Cross Lake
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, June 19, 2023.
Susan Ann Mezzenga, 73, of Crosslake, was discovered within feet of the shoreline in front of her Crosslake home.
Exclusive
Time and shared experiences become even more precious when you find out one of your children has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Veterans commit suicide at a rate 57% higher than that of non-veterans. Two veterans are teaming up to raise awareness on a 2,340-mile journey.
A letter from the United State Postal Service asked certain north Brainerd residents to move their mailboxes to the curb, with the threat of holding their mail if it was not done.
The Mission Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, June 17, as smoke and flames from the Pine River area.
Substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, cooks, custodians, administrators, nurses and interpreters will see higher wages in the 2023-24 school year.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT