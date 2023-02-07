99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Listen: Authorities rescue dozens of animals from unsanitary conditions near Motley

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 07:27 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Authorities rescue dozens of animals from unsanitary conditions near Motley
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Humane Society reportedly executed a search warrant at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 34000 block of Highway 10, 4 miles south of Motley.
February 06, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A barn engulfed in flames.
Local
Fire destroys Wadena County barn full of goats
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the barn fire, reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Orton Township, north of Nimrod.
February 06, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Road grader with wing.JPG
Local
Snow removal to close NW 4th St. Wednesday
A portion of the road will be closed from 1-3 p.m.
February 06, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4435142+keith-ellison.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House to vote on extra funding for attorney general criminal division, public defenders
Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s been asking the Legislature for years to give him more funding for the criminal division of his office.
February 06, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Leslie Ambrose Bush headshot
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 7
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 07, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
