Listen: Badowicz pleads guilty to obstruction in torture case

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:14 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County Judicial Center, Brainerd
Local
Crosslake man pleads guilty to obstruction in torture case
Christopher Martin Badowicz pleaded guilty to the charge of misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
June 19, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Graphic showing an air quality alert over Minnesota.
Weather
Air quality alert in effect June 20-22 in Brainerd area
Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
June 19, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Main entrance at Forestview Middle School.
Local
COVID funds swell school district budget
With the addition of COVID-19 relief funds, the Brainerd Public Schools preliminary budget for the 2023-24 school year shows an excess.
June 19, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Baseball team members in vintage uniforms of their day pose for a photo.
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 20
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 20, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

