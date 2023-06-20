Listen: Badowicz pleads guilty to obstruction in torture case
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Christopher Martin Badowicz pleaded guilty to the charge of misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
With the addition of COVID-19 relief funds, the Brainerd Public Schools preliminary budget for the 2023-24 school year shows an excess.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
