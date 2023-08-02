Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Baxter police arrest subject of statewide Amber Alert

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:47 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Baxter police arrest subject of statewide Amber Alert
Scott Henrikson was charged Tuesday with felony depriving custody or parental rights in violation of a court order, gross misdemeanor domestic abuse, and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Men, women and children turned out on a hot and breezy afternoon for the eighth annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event to raise awareness and funds to help in the battle against domestic violence. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch
Local
15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has new location
W﻿alk-a-mile in her shoes originated as a men's march to take a stand and bring awareness to violence against women and children.
6h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Bread judging at the Crow Wing County Fair
Local
County Fair judges lend expertise to evaluating baking, canning entries
Judges were busy in the Fine Arts Building Monday, July 31, awarding ribbons to the many entries.
20h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Grace Johnson (left) and Emma Johnson pose in front of their Simply Minnesota sign, July 24, 2023.
Members Only
Business
Sisters use entrepreneurial upbringing to start their own downtown Nisswa store
Emma Johnson and Grace Johnson opened their store, Simply Minnesota, in May in Nisswa.
5h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
A photo of a railroad crossing sign.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 2
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
8h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
10m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crash Report FSA
Local
Crash in Bowlus traps Foley woman
36m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Former Emily police chief sentenced for theft from business
1h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County fair scenes
Local
Opening day of the Crow Wing County Fair
5h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Men, women and children turned out on a hot and breezy afternoon for the eighth annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event to raise awareness and funds to help in the battle against domestic violence. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch
Local
15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has new location
6h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crash Report FSA
Local
Brainerd boy riding bike seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
FSA Crash report
Minnesota
Brainerd man badly injured in Otter Tail County rollover
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports