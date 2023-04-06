50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Baxter renews look at its solar energy options

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:33 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Tesla chargers in a parking lot.
Local
Baxter renews look at its solar energy options
City Council consensus clarifies rooftop solar power is available across zoning districts and looks at more green energy practices.
April 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Mille Lacs County Justice Center
Local
Accused murderer and girlfriend make court appearance
Workers found a body with a severed foot in a storage tote on March 21 in Mille Lacs County.
April 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: 2022 a busy year for health, social and veterans offices in Cass County
Highlights include collaborative educational and listening sessions between Cass County, Leech Lake Tribal Elder Services and other counties and Operation Green Light.
April 06, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
TWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 6
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 06, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
blotter-31.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 6
April 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
High winds carry fresh snow across Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake Thursday, creating nearly white-out conditions on the lake northwest of Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
MnDOT warns motorists of white-out conditions along Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay
April 05, 2023 04:28 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetings and events.JPG
Local
Crosslake City Council meeting canceled
April 05, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040523-fall-black-bear-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Bear hunt lottery applications available
April 05, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
blotter-31.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 6
April 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Nails in your soil? Human hair to deter pests? Is there any truth to these gardening myths?
April 02, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr