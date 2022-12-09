Listen: Baxter's tax levy to rise by 7.3% next year
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
The city uses property taxes as the main source of revenue for its budget, accounting for 85.4% of its total expected revenue.
The board reduced its original request of $400,000 for new lights down to $50,000 for an apparent "Band-Aid" approach.
State officials estimate 33,000 households in mostly rural areas of the state will gain high-speed internet access through the projects.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.