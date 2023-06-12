99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: BHS grad to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:13 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, June 12, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Holly Hassel and Mayim Bialik stand behind the Jeopardy podium
Exclusive
Local
BHS grad to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’
Who is North Dakota State University writing professor Holly Hassel?
June 11, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Two men sitting at a table.
Exclusive
Local
A few good Samaritans
On Tuesday, May 23, two men were driving by when they noticed there was a vehicle in the Mississippi River by the Mill Avenue bridge.
June 11, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Cars going through intersection
Local
City to design roundabout for South 6th, Willow streets
Council members expressed frustration over state officials not allowing traffic control measures at the intersection when the road was reconstructed in 2018.
June 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Kids playing at a splash pad in Pequot Lakes.
Local
It’s been a scorcher of a late spring in the Brainerd lakes area
And temperatures in the Brainerd area are expected to stay above normal and precipitation below normal through June.
June 10, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Bear.jpg
Community
Our 'wild' neighbors - Bears, birds, baby deer abound this time of year
Take precautions to cut down on wildlife encounters
June 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Local
Nominations sought for Best of the Brainerd Lakes
The nomination period begins June 1 and runs through June 18. Voting for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes will begin July 1 and run through midnight July 31.
June 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

By Dispatch staff report
What To Read Next
A bunch of kayaks and canoes on the lake. People are paddling.
Local
Mississippi River race begins in Brainerd
June 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Child's drawing of a tree above a small pond, grass, flowers. A squirrel and a bird's nest are in the tree, with a parent bird coming in from the sky.
Local
Weather Drawing: Summer living
June 12, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Renek
Fire trucks outside the fire department.
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
June 11, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Must Reads
flag day.jpg
Local
Flag Day event set for June 14
June 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Confidence Learning Center’s Camp Classic logo.
Local
Sertoman Mariucci Fest set for June 15
June 11, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Public Schools jpg.JPG
Local
Brainerd Public Schools announces free summer meal program
June 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal