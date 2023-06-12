Listen: BHS grad to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, June 12, 2023.
Who is North Dakota State University writing professor Holly Hassel?
On Tuesday, May 23, two men were driving by when they noticed there was a vehicle in the Mississippi River by the Mill Avenue bridge.
Council members expressed frustration over state officials not allowing traffic control measures at the intersection when the road was reconstructed in 2018.
And temperatures in the Brainerd area are expected to stay above normal and precipitation below normal through June.
Take precautions to cut down on wildlife encounters
The nomination period begins June 1 and runs through June 18. Voting for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes will begin July 1 and run through midnight July 31.
