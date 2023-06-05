99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: BHS, Lincoln graduates earn diplomas

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:38 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, June 5, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Brainerd graduates toss their caps into the air.
Local
The end of an era: BHS class of 2023 celebrates long-awaited graduation
A group that had almost their entire high school careers marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brainerd High School class of 2023 earned their diplomas Friday, June 2.
June 02, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
060123 LEC Graduation 3.jpg
Local
1st students graduate from new Lincoln Education Center
Students in the ATLAS program earned their diplomas May 31.
June 02, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Jail housing unit
Exclusive
Local
Stress, burnout and mental health are listed in need for full jail staff
“It takes 44 correction officers to work the floor in order to keep the jail in operation and we never have that 44,” Sheriff Eric Klang told county commissioners.
June 04, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Phone scam.jpg
Local
Combating cybercrime is an ongoing battle
By state, Minnesota ranks 26th on the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center’s number of reported cybercrimes in 2021 with 5,844 reported.
June 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Pequot Lakes Splash Pad_5705.JPG
Community
Pequot Lakes splash pad opens for summer fun
Amenity in North Trailside Park has been anticipated for years
May 31, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Justice legal law_stock photo
Minnesota
Carjacking, deepfake porn, no-knock warrants: How did Minnesota change its criminal laws this session?
Here are some of the more significant changes to the state's crime and criminal justice code this year.
June 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Local
Nominations sought for Best of the Brainerd Lakes
The nomination period begins June 1 and runs through June 18. Voting for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes will begin July 1 and run through midnight July 31.
June 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A group of cyclists ride their bikes up a hill.
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 5
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 05, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Local students named to Dean's List at UW-Superior
June 05, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College
June 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces spring 2023 academic honors
June 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3040311+1220_haeg-4.jpg
Prep
Football: Year two of Joe Haeg’s fundraiser has big goals
June 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on commercial storage shed project near Hartley Lake
June 02, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal