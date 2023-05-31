99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Black bear injures woman after confrontation with family dog near Nisswa

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Stories in this episode
A woman's arm is visible with cuts and bruised from a swipe of a bear's claws
Local
Black bear injures woman after confrontation with family dog
After hearing their dog in a confrontation with something, the woman went outside and was injured by the black bear.
May 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A girl and a dog.
Local
Who’s helping who: Dogs and students graduate from Babinski
The K9 Connection program partners students from the Brainerd Learning Center at Brainerd Public Schools with shelter dogs at the Babinski Foundation.
May 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
d84353-20171027-mnsure01.jpg
Minnesota
'COVID emergency' over but concerns rise over mental health, loss of insurance
Young people report higher levels of anxiety and depression, while automatically covered Medicaid coverage ends, leaving some without insurance
May 30, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Helmstetter and Elisabeth Gawthrop / MPR News
a7cb24-20210909-derek-m-pagami-fire12-1400.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. lawmakers agree to 'historic' environment and climate bill
“This is the most significant environment and climate bill in Minnesota history, both in terms of its investments and its reforms,” said Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul
May 18, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
0121twb-first-national.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 31
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 31, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

