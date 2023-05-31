Listen: Black bear injures woman after confrontation with family dog near Nisswa
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
After hearing their dog in a confrontation with something, the woman went outside and was injured by the black bear.
The K9 Connection program partners students from the Brainerd Learning Center at Brainerd Public Schools with shelter dogs at the Babinski Foundation.
Young people report higher levels of anxiety and depression, while automatically covered Medicaid coverage ends, leaving some without insurance
“This is the most significant environment and climate bill in Minnesota history, both in terms of its investments and its reforms,” said Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
