99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Body found in missing persons investigation

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023 07:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Aitkin County Squad winter
Local
Body found during Aitkin County missing person search
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office found a body while searching Anne Wyatt, 55.
January 15, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
Local
Fire destroys 2 fish houses on Roy Lake
The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in Nisswa.
January 15, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
f10435-20210113-mille-lacs-sign-1400.jpg
Minnesota
Federal judge rules Mille Lacs County illegally restricted tribe's policing powers on reservation
Attorneys for the county said the order frees the way to appeal an earlier ruling in the case, affirming the band's original 61,000 acre reservation still exists.
January 15, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.
January 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Snowmobile riders
Local
Brainerd lakes area resorts welcome wealth of winter snow
Major snowfall recently can be a headache for some. But for Brainerd lakes area resort operators, it can be a windfall.
January 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk sitting behind his desk.
Local
Welk looks to continue serving community as Cass County Sheriff
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Bryan Welk was sworn in as the newly elected Cass County Sheriff.
January 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Second Northern Pacific Railway depot
Local
Downtown marker recounts almost a century’s worth of Brainerd history
A marker was erected in September 2022 with information about the Headquarters Hotel, the Arlington Hotel and the second Northern Pacific Railway depot after the original was struck by a snowplow.
January 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Upside down airplane.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 16
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 16, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: BRAINERDALL-ACCESSBRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Cass County Badge
Local
Snowmobile crash injures Nisswa 100 Snowmobile racer
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
January 16, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to SCSU dean's list
Students honored for achievements.
January 16, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Fireworks in the sky. Lucette statue in the foreground.
Local
Back to Hack
Fireworks and bonfire photos and video from the annual Back to Hack festivities in Hackensack.
January 16, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Brainerd Fire Truck Door
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 16, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report