Listen: Body found in missing persons investigation
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office found a body while searching Anne Wyatt, 55.
The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in Nisswa.
Attorneys for the county said the order frees the way to appeal an earlier ruling in the case, affirming the band's original 61,000 acre reservation still exists.
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.
Major snowfall recently can be a headache for some. But for Brainerd lakes area resort operators, it can be a windfall.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Bryan Welk was sworn in as the newly elected Cass County Sheriff.
A marker was erected in September 2022 with information about the Headquarters Hotel, the Arlington Hotel and the second Northern Pacific Railway depot after the original was struck by a snowplow.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
Fireworks and bonfire photos and video from the annual Back to Hack festivities in Hackensack.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.