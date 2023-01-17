STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: BPU to seek Baxter approval for solar project

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 17, 2023 07:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Brainerd’s petition to annex the Brainerd Public Utilities’ site from Baxter into Brainerd’s boundaries was denied by an administrative law judge. The BPU facility wastewater facility has operated at the site since about 1981. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
BPU to seek Baxter approval for solar project
The Baxter City Council will discuss the project Tuesday, Jan. 17.
January 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cass County Badge
Local
Snowmobile crash injures Nisswa 100 Snowmobile racer
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
January 16, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
7846d6-20230103-woman-speaking-on-a-microphone-with-the-u-s-flag-webp1000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. abortion bill set for a vote this week; other DFL wish list items to follow
The bill would cement in law the right to an abortion — as well as other reproductive health care
January 16, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
US-NEWS-RISING-PRICES-LESS-SUPPLY-HERES-1-AMG.jpg
Minnesota
'We cannot learn while we are leaking': Bill seeks free period products at school
Minnesota students speak about menstrual equity to House committee
January 16, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shockman and Sam Stroozas / MPR News
Delta Eight Gummies
Minnesota
Children accidentally consuming cannabis edibles is on the rise in Minnesota
2022 saw more than three times as many pediatric (up to age 5) cannabis edible exposures in Minnesota compared to 2021. Here's what you can do to prevent your toddler from getting into the gummies.
January 16, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Clipping of a newspaper ad for a car
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 17
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 17, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: BRAINERDALL-ACCESSBRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A child's drawing of a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr.
Local
Weather Drawing: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 17, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  James Ryti
Brainerd March for Life 2022
Local
March for Life planned for Jan. 22
The March commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
January 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter-21.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 17
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
January 17, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch