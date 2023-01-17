Listen: BPU to seek Baxter approval for solar project
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
The Baxter City Council will discuss the project Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
The bill would cement in law the right to an abortion — as well as other reproductive health care
Minnesota students speak about menstrual equity to House committee
2022 saw more than three times as many pediatric (up to age 5) cannabis edible exposures in Minnesota compared to 2021. Here's what you can do to prevent your toddler from getting into the gummies.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
The March commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.