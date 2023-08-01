Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: Brainerd boy injured in biking accident

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:03 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crash Report FSA
Local
Brainerd boy riding bike seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
The boy, 14, was airlifted to St. Cloud and then transferred to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.
20h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Two men in a barn.
Local
Years of preparation help county fair start without a hitch
The fair runs Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 5 and will feature new attractions for all ages.
15h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
ef8b7f-20230728-marijuana1101-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Ready, set, grow: Minnesota to enter era of legal marijuana
Even though growing, possessing and using weed will be legal for people 21 and older on Aug. 1, you still won’t be able to buy marijuana from a licensed dealer in most of the state
1d ago
 · 
By  Mark Zdechlik / MPR News
TWBAugMall.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 1
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
7h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Baxter police arrest subject of statewide Amber Alert
23m ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
1h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
A man on a boat.
Local
Authorities locate boat driver who crashed into a dock in Walker
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
080123-CO-weekly-reports-aggressive-whitetail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Aggressive young buck on a golf course and illegal campers
6h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Front Street, filled with people eating ribs.
Local
Street Fest celebrates community, summer
1d ago
Bicycle riders at night.
Local
Local cycling club completes the STONE ride from Crosby to North Shore
23h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3043326+Marijuana---Leaf-Hand.jpg
Local
Education is key as cannabis becomes legal Aug. 1
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier