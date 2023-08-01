Listen: Brainerd boy injured in biking accident
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
The boy, 14, was airlifted to St. Cloud and then transferred to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.
The fair runs Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 5 and will feature new attractions for all ages.
Even though growing, possessing and using weed will be legal for people 21 and older on Aug. 1, you still won’t be able to buy marijuana from a licensed dealer in most of the state
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT