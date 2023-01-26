Listen: Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution
The policy would include temperature and directional light restrictions.
Knollwood residents gathered at city hall for an assessment hearing regarding assessments for the upcoming Knollwood Improvement Project tentatively planned for 2023.
The college is also responsible for 1,482 jobs.
The company plans to ask for another rate increase later this year.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ReadyCare is a special same-day clinic for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
Voting will be open through Friday, Feb. 3. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.