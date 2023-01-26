STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Listen: Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 26, 2023 12:50 PM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Stories in this episode
A street light illuminates the neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution
The policy would include temperature and directional light restrictions.
January 25, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
citizens gather and listen to a presentation about future construction plans
Local
Knollwood residents urge council to postpone 2023 Knollwood Improvement Project
Knollwood residents gathered at city hall for an assessment hearing regarding assessments for the upcoming Knollwood Improvement Project tentatively planned for 2023.
January 25, 2023 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC’s economic contribution estimated at $198 million
The college is also responsible for 1,482 jobs.
January 26, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
FILE: Minnesota Power and Allete building
Minnesota
Regulators approve Minnesota Power rate increase, approximately half of what company requested
The company plans to ask for another rate increase later this year.
January 24, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
DrugstoreTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 26
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 26, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
