Listen: Brainerd council extends city funding of Northland Arboretum

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:45 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Northland Arboretum sign
Local
Brainerd council extends city funding of Northland Arboretum
The Northland Arboretum will continue receiving funds from the city through Dec. 31, 2026.
April 03, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Z91_1176.jpg
Minnesota
6 Minn. health care institutions devote a year to studying health and housing
The goal is for participants to bring their findings back to their respective health care institutions to help guide policymaking
March 20, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Frederick Melo / St. Paul Pioneer Press
President Biden Visit 040323 001.jpg
Minnesota
On Minnesota visit, Biden touts job creation from big spending bills
The president's visit was part of a push to highlight what officials say are the positive economic effects of his policies.
April 03, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Students with their science fair project.
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 4
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
