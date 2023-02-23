Listen: Brainerd Council gives green light to 210 redesign
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Brainerd City Council members approved the design for the 2026 reconstruction of Highway 210/Washington Street on a 6-1 vote Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The remains of Jacquelyn Willprecht were found inside the burned home.
“The parties recognize and agree that this resolution of the lawsuit represents a compromise of disputed claims,” the agreement stated, adding its not an admission of wrongdoing of either party.
Minnesota Senate sends licenses for people in U.S. illegally, felon voting rights to governor's desk
Senators also approved a "Driver’s Licenses For All” bill, which would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the country.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.