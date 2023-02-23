99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Brainerd Council gives green light to 210 redesign

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 23, 2023 11:54 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Traffic along Highway 210 at dusk.
Local
Brainerd Council gives green light to 210 redesign
Brainerd City Council members approved the design for the 2026 reconstruction of Highway 210/Washington Street on a 6-1 vote Tuesday, Feb. 21.
February 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Aitkin County Squad winter
Local
Aitkin woman found dead in house fire
The remains of Jacquelyn Willprecht were found inside the burned home.
February 21, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People gather and talk in the Crow Wing County Board room.
Local
Crow Wing County reaches settlement agreement with Little Yukon
“The parties recognize and agree that this resolution of the lawsuit represents a compromise of disputed claims,” the agreement stated, adding its not an admission of wrongdoing of either party.
February 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
61629d-20230221-a-person-leads-a-chant-for-a-rally-1024.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate sends licenses for people in U.S. illegally, felon voting rights to governor's desk
Senators also approved a "Driver’s Licenses For All” bill, which would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the country.
February 21, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
With a fenced park area in the foreground, the three story brick Ransford hotel dominates the corner across the street.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 23
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 23, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
ADVERTISEMENT