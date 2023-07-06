Listen: Brainerd council hesitant to raise transit fare
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, July 6, 2023.
After a split vote to raise public transportation fare, Brainerd City Council members will discuss the measure again later this month.
Lakes area community members gathered for a parade, music, games and fireworks in Brainerd Tuesday, July 4.
The Hermantown congressman has opposed student debt forgiveness, but a business he co-owned with his brothers received over $86,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans that were forgiven.
Crosby-Ironton's Fourth of July parade kicked off in the midst of light rain at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
