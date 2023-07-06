Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Brainerd council hesitant to raise transit fare

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:55 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Stories in this episode
062321.N.BD.Citybus.jpg
Local
Brainerd council hesitant to raise transit fare
After a split vote to raise public transportation fare, Brainerd City Council members will discuss the measure again later this month.
6h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd July 4th Parade
Local
Fourth of July festivities fire up Brainerd area
Lakes area community members gathered for a parade, music, games and fireworks in Brainerd Tuesday, July 4.
20h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
File: Peter Stauber
Minnesota
White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness
The Hermantown congressman has opposed student debt forgiveness, but a business he co-owned with his brothers received over $86,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans that were forgiven.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Crosby-Ironton July 4th Parade
Local
Crosby kicks off Fourth of July celebrations with parade
Crosby-Ironton's Fourth of July parade kicked off in the midst of light rain at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.
1d ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting opens July 1
Vote daily for your favorites
6d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A three story school building.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 6
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
8h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
