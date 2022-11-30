Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Listen: Brainerd council looks to lower 2023 tax levy

Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
November 30, 2022 09:27 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Stories in this episode
Brainerd budget workshop (2) - Nov. 28
Local
Brainerd council looks to lower 2023 tax levy
The Brainerd City Council will set the final levy in December.
November 30, 2022 05:00 AM
By  Theresa Bourke
An outdoors Christmas display in Baxter.
Local
Brighten Baxter hopes to inspire neighborhoods with holiday light
Entries are due by Dec. 15. Those interested in participating can mail their information to the Brainerd Dispatch, 506 James St., Brainerd, MN, 56401, email newstips@brainerddispatch.com, or drop their information — name, address and contact information with Baxter Lighting Contest noted — in the Dispatch drop box, which is accessed by the alleyway next to the building at 506 James St.
November 29, 2022 06:00 PM
By  Renee Richardson
Theater curtains provide the backdrop for the play's name with a radio microphone in front.
Local
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ is On the Air
Set in a radio station in the 1940s, the play utilizes radio drama techniques to bring the familiar story to life. Five actors portray the 46 characters in the story, and also create all of the sound effects needed to make the narrative come alive.
November 30, 2022 03:00 PM
By  Dispatch staff report
GiftEx.1.JPG
Local
Spice up your holiday gift exchange with a fun theme
Choosing a theme can help make exchanging gifts even more fun this year.
November 29, 2022 04:45 PM
By  Theresa Bourke
LoggersTWB.JPG
Community
This Was Brainerd - Nov. 30
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
November 30, 2022 04:00 AM
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSBRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
