99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

LISTEN: Brainerd grad, WWII nurse earns Congressional Gold Medal

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:51 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A woman sleeps with a sleep mask
Local
March is National Sleep Awareness Month- How’s Your Sleep?
March 29, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Monica Anderson l Leadership coach, life coach and equine practitioner
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
March 29, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A cat is on the grass with flowers, a rainbow, a tree with an owl and birds flying on a sunny day.
Local
Weather Drawing: Dreaming of warmer spring days
March 29, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Avery Blake
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Graphic showing a weather forecast.
Local
No joke: April rolls in with possible winter storms
March 28, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Photos of the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for LTC Hortense McKay, U.S. Army Nurses Corps.
Local
Brainerd grad, WWII nurse earns Congressional Gold Medal
March 28, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
March 24, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr