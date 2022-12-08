Listen: Brainerd historic water tower project to receive COVID funds
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
The Brainerd City Council agreed to commit $200,000 to window and stair repairs on the tower.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division initiated the planning for this database after 2017 fire deaths in Minnesota reached a 22-year high.
The National Weather Service in Duluth describes the weather event as a potential “large and snowy system” expected to start Monday night and continue through Tuesday.
A new DFL Senate majority will hold the chamber by a single vote come January
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.