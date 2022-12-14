Listen: Brainerd issues snow emergency amid winter storm
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Ball, remembered as a family man, a loyal friend, an adventurous spirit, quick-minded and generous and a dedicated professional, died Dec. 9 surrounded by his family.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.