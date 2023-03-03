99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Listen: Brainerd Learning Center dedicates renovated space.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
March 03, 2023 10:53 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, March 3, 2023.

Stories in this episode
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Plea deal sought for man accused of helping wife avoid arrest on child torture charges
Christopher Martin Badowicz is charged with felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest charges in the child torture case against Jorden Nicole Borders.
March 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd allows more chickens, adds ducks
The Brainerd City Council approved a measure allowing four chickens or ducks to be kept as pets within city limits.
March 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
635f46-20210416-brooklyncenter-resourcedrive-05-2000.jpg
Minnesota
As federal emergency food help ends, Minnesotans voice concerns
“It's just such a hard time for families, because it literally is a cliff, it just stops at the end of March,” said Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland
March 02, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Boys and girls sit at their desks in a classroom.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 3
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 03, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
