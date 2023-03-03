Listen: Brainerd Learning Center dedicates renovated space.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, March 3, 2023.
Christopher Martin Badowicz is charged with felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest charges in the child torture case against Jorden Nicole Borders.
The Brainerd City Council approved a measure allowing four chickens or ducks to be kept as pets within city limits.
“It's just such a hard time for families, because it literally is a cliff, it just stops at the end of March,” said Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.