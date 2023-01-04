99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Brainerd man pleads guilty to child sexual assault

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 07:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Stories in this episode
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor, sentenced to prison
Curtiss Hoffman pleaded guilty to two felonies and Halverson sentenced him to 12 years for the first count and 16 years and 8 months for the second count, to be served concurrently.
January 03, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Commissioner oath of office 2023.JPG
Local
Lubke takes oath of office, County Board appoints chair and vice chair
Lubke said despite the vast amount of information he’s taking in right now, becoming part of county government is something he’s wanted to do.
January 03, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
IMG-9995.jpg
Minnesota
DFL takes reins of Minnesota government as 2023 legislative session gavels in
Democrats have complete control of state government for the first time since 2014 — only the second time in more than 30 years.
January 03, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Baby turns 1 - 2023
Local
Crow Wing County's first 2022 baby turns 1
Liam Vanderflute turned 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, after being the first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2022.
January 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Parents hold a newborn.
Local
Kyson Joe is the first baby of 2023 at Tri-County Health Care
He was born on Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:03 p.m. to Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning.
January 04, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A graphic includes top baby names of 2022.
Local
Top baby names in 2022 trended toward tradition
CRMC in Crosby, Essentia Health in Brainerd, Lakewood Health System in Staples and Riverwood Medical Center in Aitkin all provided top baby names of 2022.
January 04, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A large group of children wearing bomber hats double up on wooden sleds with metal runners to go sledding with more children standing behind them.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 4
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 04, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSBRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police blotter - Jan. 4
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 04, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A judge swears a sheriff into office.
Local
Cass County Board: Welk sworn in as Cass County’s new sheriff
Also sworn in were reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.
January 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
January 03, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
A child's drawing showing a Viking football game, a news countdown to the new year, and an ice angler fishing with an American flag nearby and saying happy new year
Local
Weather Drawing: Happy New Year!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 03, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Rory Vogt