Listen: Brainerd man pleads guilty to child sexual assault
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Curtiss Hoffman pleaded guilty to two felonies and Halverson sentenced him to 12 years for the first count and 16 years and 8 months for the second count, to be served concurrently.
Lubke said despite the vast amount of information he’s taking in right now, becoming part of county government is something he’s wanted to do.
Democrats have complete control of state government for the first time since 2014 — only the second time in more than 30 years.
Liam Vanderflute turned 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, after being the first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2022.
He was born on Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:03 p.m. to Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning.
CRMC in Crosby, Essentia Health in Brainerd, Lakewood Health System in Staples and Riverwood Medical Center in Aitkin all provided top baby names of 2022.
Also sworn in were reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.
