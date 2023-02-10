Listen: Brainerd may soon lift quiet times for snowblowing
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Residents will be able to give their input at the City Council meeting Feb. 21.
Baxter council member Mark Cross voiced his opposition of the Brainerd Public Utilities' proposed solar array project in Baxter.
Three American Rescue Plan Act grant applications were approved for Pine River-Backus Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Church and School and the Federal Dam Volunteer Fire Department.
A 21-year-old Henning man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Thursday following an active shooter situation at the manufacturing plant in New York Mills. No injuries were reported.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
Students honored for achievements
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Auditor-Treasurer's office receiving a lot of calls about truth-in-taxation notices and property tax statements.