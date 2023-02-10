99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Brainerd may soon lift quiet times for snowblowing

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 10, 2023 07:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Stories in this episode
A person uses a snow blower to clear snow.
Local
Public hearing set for looser snow removal restrictions
Residents will be able to give their input at the City Council meeting Feb. 21.
February 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Public Utilities sign surrounded by snow at sunset.
Local
Solar array gets green light in Baxter
Baxter council member Mark Cross voiced his opposition of the Brainerd Public Utilities' proposed solar array project in Baxter.
February 10, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Latest round of ARPA grants allow for organizations to expand
Three American Rescue Plan Act grant applications were approved for Pine River-Backus Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Church and School and the Federal Dam Volunteer Fire Department.
February 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Lund Boat
News
UPDATED: Lund Boat Company shooting suspect identified, faces multiple felonies
A 21-year-old Henning man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Thursday following an active shooter situation at the manufacturing plant in New York Mills. No injuries were reported.
February 09, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
TWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 10
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 10, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: BRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2022 fall semester dean's list
Students honored for achievements
February 09, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Lund Boat Company employees restrain active shooter at New York Mills plant
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 09, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Financial activity revs up as tax season starts
Auditor-Treasurer's office receiving a lot of calls about truth-in-taxation notices and property tax statements.
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC to host winter concert
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
February 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report