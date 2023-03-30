99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Brainerd one step closer to allowing alcohol in some parks

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:11 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for DAY, DATE, YEAR.

Stories in this episode
Lum Park
Local
Brainerd one step closer to allowing alcohol in some parks
City Council members will review a proposal for revamped guidelines in April.
March 30, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A weather graphic showing the timing of snow systems in northeastern Minnesota.
Weather
One for the record books: Wintery mix of rain and snow could push Brainerd to new seasonal snowfall record
If Brainerd gets more than 2 inches from two winter systems expected Thursday through Friday morning, it would set a new season snowfall record for the city.
March 29, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
3431366+Gun.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers advance universal background checks on gun sales, 'red flag' bill
DFL lawmakers are advancing a proposal that would temporarily remove guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.
March 29, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Three riders on horseback stop in front of a resort on Gull Lake.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 30
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 30, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

