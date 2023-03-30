Listen: Brainerd one step closer to allowing alcohol in some parks
City Council members will review a proposal for revamped guidelines in April.
One for the record books: Wintery mix of rain and snow could push Brainerd to new seasonal snowfall record
If Brainerd gets more than 2 inches from two winter systems expected Thursday through Friday morning, it would set a new season snowfall record for the city.
DFL lawmakers are advancing a proposal that would temporarily remove guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
