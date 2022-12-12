Listen: Brainerd PD reopens 2012 child death investigation in wake of torture case
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
After learning of a potential connection between the 2012 death investigation and Borders, the Dispatch submitted a data request to the police department, seeking to inspect the investigative file.
Firefighters recovered the body of a 60-year-old woman Monday night from a fire-ravaged trailer home near Barrows. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday the body of Suzette Rhea Scheeler, 60, was sent to the Ramsey County Medical...
He could be seen waving out of the sunroof of their car, smiling from ear to ear as he passed by everyone who came out to support him.
A split vote shot down the proposal, which would eliminate on-street parking along the stretch of Oak Street.
Baxter met with about 20 residents Dec. 1 in a hearing looking at proposed street and quiet zone improvements for 2023. Many asked the council to postpone.
Three foreign exchange students at Staples-Motley High School spoke about their experience adapting to life in Minnesota.
The Brainerd Brewing Co. on Boom Lake’s east shore was in operation as late as 1914. Razed a decade later, part of the brewery’s foundation was uncovered by the Brainerd History Group in 2009.
Japchae is a traditional Korean side dish that I’ve found a lot of joy in making recently.
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Rio Neifert, chosen for her work in pottery.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.