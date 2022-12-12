Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Brainerd PD reopens 2012 child death investigation in wake of torture case

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
December 12, 2022 09:57 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Stories in this episode
An apartment building in the snow
Local
Torture case prompts fresh look at 2012 child death as Brainerd PD reopens investigation
After learning of a potential connection between the 2012 death investigation and Borders, the Dispatch submitted a data request to the police department, seeking to inspect the investigative file.
December 09, 2022 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Brainerd firefighters were on the scene of a fatal fire on the 5300 block of Brandon Way near Barrows Monday night. Steve Kohls/Branerd Dispatch
News
Firefighters recover woman's body from house fire
Firefighters recovered the body of a 60-year-old woman Monday night from a fire-ravaged trailer home near Barrows. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday the body of Suzette Rhea Scheeler, 60, was sent to the Ramsey County Medical...
December 20, 2016 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Conner Erickson returns home
Local
Conner comes home: Brainerd turns out to wish injured Warrior well
He could be seen waving out of the sunroof of their car, smiling from ear to ear as he passed by everyone who came out to support him.
December 09, 2022 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Council rejects Safe Routes to School design at Harrison
A split vote shot down the proposal, which would eliminate on-street parking along the stretch of Oak Street.
December 12, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A man speaks at a podium with the city council in the background
Local
Baxter City Council hears feedback on proposed 2023 street projects
Baxter met with about 20 residents Dec. 1 in a hearing looking at proposed street and quiet zone improvements for 2023. Many asked the council to postpone.
December 09, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Exchange Students.jpg
Local
From European chocolate to tater tot hotdish: Exchange students discuss life in Staples
Three foreign exchange students at Staples-Motley High School spoke about their experience adapting to life in Minnesota.
December 09, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A team of horses hitched to a wagon outside the Brainerd Brewing Co. along the eastern shore of Boom Lake circa 1890.
Local
Raise a pint to Brainerd Brewing Co., which once stood on Boom Lake
The Brainerd Brewing Co. on Boom Lake’s east shore was in operation as late as 1914. Razed a decade later, part of the brewery’s foundation was uncovered by the Brainerd History Group in 2009.
December 12, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Ingredients used to make japchae: carrots, mushrooms, garlic, green onion, bell pepper, sweet potato vermicelli, and spinach.
Local
Japchae just in time for the holiday
Japchae is a traditional Korean side dish that I’ve found a lot of joy in making recently.
December 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Fine Arts Student - Rio Neifert
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior finds relaxation in pottery
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Rio Neifert, chosen for her work in pottery.
December 12, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A woman stands with an oversized check after winning $10,000.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 12
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 12, 2022 04:02 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs