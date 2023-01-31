6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 31, 2023 07:15 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Stories in this episode
School Board members sit behind table
Local
Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan
The district will spent $21,300 plus the cost of travel to consultants from PartnerED for strategic planning services.
January 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Authorities find body after man reported missing
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a body of a male at 2:10 p.m. in a ditch north of the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East in Motley.
January 30, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMG-0320.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House approves driver's licenses for people in US illegally
The “Driver’s Licenses For All” bill would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence.
January 30, 2023 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Two older girls hold hands with a smaller child as they ice skate on a sunny winter day.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 31
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 31, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
