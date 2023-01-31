Listen: Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
The district will spent $21,300 plus the cost of travel to consultants from PartnerED for strategic planning services.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a body of a male at 2:10 p.m. in a ditch north of the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East in Motley.
The “Driver’s Licenses For All” bill would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
