Listen: Brainerd School board talks future referendum

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:10 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Stories in this episode
People sitting around table
Local
Brainerd school board talks future referendum
Brainerd is one of 20% of school districts in the states that does not have some sort of voter-approved operating levy.
3h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
John and Caroljean Weise will be the first inductees into the new "hall of fame" for Pequot Lakes pageant volunteers.
Local
Well-known Nisswa barber dies
John Weise battled cancer for several months
6d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Baseball team members in vintage uniforms of their day pose for a photo.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 29
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
6h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
