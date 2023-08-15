Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

LISTEN: Brainerd water chlorinated; boil advisory continues

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:50 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Boat crashed into docks.
Local
Law enforcement investigating after boat crashes into a dock on Gull Lake
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Special education teacher teacher preparing her classroom for first day of school.
Local
Preparing a place for learning
1h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Central Lakes College exterior entrance
Local
CLC bans cannabis on school property
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Arnold, Gmeinder, Sands
Local
3 to be inducted into BHS Hall of Fame
3d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Map of road work
Local
Roadwork begins on Highway 47 from Isle to Aitkin week of Aug. 14
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4514871+0925construction.jpg
Local
Expect lane closures, delays on Hwy 25
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two cyclists go along a path.
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward