News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Brainerd woman accused of assaulting child

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 25, 2023 07:15 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Stories in this episode
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd woman accused of strangling child
The child was dropped off at school the next day with “significant injuries” to her head, neck and face area.
January 24, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Mental health resources offered for Forestview families, community
An event for parents and community members is set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Forestview Middle School cafetorium.
January 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Krista Jones and Tami Lueck speak during County Board meeting
Local
Specialized domestic violence, mental health programs get their start
The Crow Wing County Board approved the use of ARPA funds for internal needs in March 2022, after which the corrections department received authorization to hire two full-time probation agents.
January 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza 2022
Northland Outdoors
Frigid weather in store for Ice Fishing Extravaganza
With low temperatures and brisk winds, it will probably feel like 25-30 degrees below zero in the morning and 15-18 degrees below zero in the afternoon during the contest.
January 24, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Downtown Brainerd Dispatch building on South Sixth Street.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 25
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 25, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

