Listen: Brainerd woman accused of assaulting child
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
The child was dropped off at school the next day with “significant injuries” to her head, neck and face area.
An event for parents and community members is set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Forestview Middle School cafetorium.
The Crow Wing County Board approved the use of ARPA funds for internal needs in March 2022, after which the corrections department received authorization to hire two full-time probation agents.
With low temperatures and brisk winds, it will probably feel like 25-30 degrees below zero in the morning and 15-18 degrees below zero in the afternoon during the contest.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
The forum is titled “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: Getting it Right for Minnesota.”
These students recognized for achievements
WeARE was organized in 2016 with the stated mission to provide and promote reproductive health education and services for the underserved in the Brainerd lakes community.