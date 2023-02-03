Listen: Brainerd YMCA teams up with BHS to combat lifeguard shortage
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Brainerd High School and the Brainerd Family YMCA are partnering to offer a lifeguard class this semester and allow students to become certified through the American Red Cross.
Lawmakers asked for a review amid an investigation of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Employees and others are accused of using $250 million intended for meal programs for real estate and travel.
The Crosslake Chamber of Commerce will host the Crosslake WinterFest from Feb. 3-5, including the SoupFest, fireworks display and outdoor activities such as snowmobile Radar Runs.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
Students recognized for achievements
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.