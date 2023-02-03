99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Brainerd YMCA teams up with BHS to combat lifeguard shortage

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 03, 2023 07:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Students and teacher sit near pool
Local
YMCA aims to combat lifeguard shortage with new class at BHS
Brainerd High School and the Brainerd Family YMCA are partnering to offer a lifeguard class this semester and allow students to become certified through the American Red Cross.
February 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Close-up of Minnesota Capitol dome
Minnesota
Audit finds 'pervasive noncompliance' in Minnesota agencies providing grants
Lawmakers asked for a review amid an investigation of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Employees and others are accused of using $250 million intended for meal programs for real estate and travel.
February 02, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
011821.N.BD.CrosslakeWinterfestPreview.jpg
Local
Crosslake WinterFest celebrates the cold, snow with fun activities
The Crosslake Chamber of Commerce will host the Crosslake WinterFest from Feb. 3-5, including the SoupFest, fireworks display and outdoor activities such as snowmobile Radar Runs.
January 27, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 3
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 03, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: BRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
February 02, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Nordic Ski Meet
Local
Moleskin mom
Mom protects her cheeks with moleskin at ski meet.
February 02, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: UMD announces dean’s list for fall semester 2022
Students recognized for achievements
February 02, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: School Board sees budget deficit shrink
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 02, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report