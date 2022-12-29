99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Brekken bids farewell to Crow Wing County Board

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
December 29, 2022 07:15 AM
Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County commissioners pose for a photo
Local
Brekken bids farewell to Crow Wing County Board
It was both rewarding and challenging to serve in a full-time position with wide-ranging responsibilities, he said.
December 29, 2022 06:57 AM
By  Chelsey Perkins
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Walz plan would increase grants oversight in wake of food program fraud
One component of the plan would establish an inspector general at the Minnesota Department of Education, plus contracting staff at other agencies.
December 27, 2022 05:15 PM
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press
A man holing a walleye.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 29
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 29, 2022 04:00 AM
By  Terry McCollough

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
Family skating together.
Local
Skating race
December 29, 2022 06:00 AM
By  Dispatch staff report
police-blotter18.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 29
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
December 29, 2022 05:00 AM
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Little Falls crash injures Hillman man
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:59 a.m. in Buckman Township, west of Buckman.
December 28, 2022 04:55 PM
By  Dispatch staff report
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 04:00 PM
By  Dispatch staff report