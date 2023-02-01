99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Bus driver shortage continues to plague school district

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 01, 2023 11:33 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Stories in this episode
School bus driver performing a pre-check on their bus before driving.
Local
Bus driver shortage continues to plague Brainerd School District
Officials at Brainerd Public Schools and Reichert Bus Co. are working to combat the issue with hiring bonuses for new drivers and the consolidation of routes.
February 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Tax preparation
Local
Cushing couple charged with multiple tax crimes
According to the complaints, the Zieglers failed to file state income tax returns in 2016-21 and failed to file withholding tax returns for their business, Prism Powder Coating, in 2020 and 2021.
January 31, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ice dams on a house.
Local
Deal with ice dams now to prevent costly headaches later
Not catching ice dam buildups on a roof can lead to extensive damage if not taken care of quickly.
February 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Brainerd Dispatch building in winter.
Local
Brainerd Dispatch earns 1st for General Excellence from newspaper association
The Dispatch earned a total of 31 awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
January 31, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
TWBAugMall.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 1
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: BRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 01, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Minerva of the North" concert graphic
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Music Festival presents ‘Minerva of the North’
Lakes Area Music Festival will present the program “Minerva of the North” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Trinity Lutheran in Brainerd. The event will feature baroque instrumental and vocal repertoire.
February 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Living" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Living’ comes alive in bittersweet drama
“Living” is a new drama starring English actor Bill Nighy a veteran civil servant who receives a terminal diagnosis from his doctor and decides to live it up with the help of a plucky young woman.
January 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College
Named to President's or Dean's lists
January 31, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch