Listen: Bus driver shortage continues to plague school district
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Officials at Brainerd Public Schools and Reichert Bus Co. are working to combat the issue with hiring bonuses for new drivers and the consolidation of routes.
According to the complaints, the Zieglers failed to file state income tax returns in 2016-21 and failed to file withholding tax returns for their business, Prism Powder Coating, in 2020 and 2021.
Not catching ice dam buildups on a roof can lead to extensive damage if not taken care of quickly.
The Dispatch earned a total of 31 awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
Lakes Area Music Festival will present the program “Minerva of the North” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Trinity Lutheran in Brainerd. The event will feature baroque instrumental and vocal repertoire.
“Living” is a new drama starring English actor Bill Nighy a veteran civil servant who receives a terminal diagnosis from his doctor and decides to live it up with the help of a plucky young woman.
Named to President's or Dean's lists