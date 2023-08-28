6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 28

News Local

Listen: Cass Lake woman charged with murder of 2-year-old

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:18 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Minnesota
Cass Lake woman charged with murder of 2-year-old child
The child’s mother, Larena Jackson, 30, of Cass Lake, was taken into custody on Aug. 22 and has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.
23h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Brainerd man to serve over 3 years in prison for 2021 fatal Baxter crash
Kevin Kris Christensen pled guilty to one count of felony criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle under the influence with the other charges being dismissed.
21h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Woman sits at desk
Local
Young professionals group hopes to make waves in community
Created through the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, WAVE is a group for those ages 18-39 in the lakes rea.
21h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A woman sitting at a table.
Members Only
Local
Brainerd woman takes leap of faith into no-cost EMT program
As emergency medical services programs across the country struggle to find employees, North Memorial Health has a new program to help others get into the field.
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Pine River man accused of trying to light a house on fire while children were inside
Steven Douglas Anderson, 35, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Crow Wing County District Court with one count of felony first-degree attempted arson of a dwelling.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Three girls gather to talk about books with a classroom visible in the background
Members Only
Local
Students prepare for Battle of the Books
The final battle at the end of the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library summer reading program is set for Sept. 12.
1d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A sign and some trees.
Local
Project to restore jack pine savanna in Baxter moves forward
The project would cut 50-90% of the jack pine trees within a specified area and then the site would receive plug planting of native plants as needed for the restoration area and remove buckthorn.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A postal workers stands among numerous bags of mail at the post office.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
8h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

