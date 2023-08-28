Listen: Cass Lake woman charged with murder of 2-year-old
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
The child’s mother, Larena Jackson, 30, of Cass Lake, was taken into custody on Aug. 22 and has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.
Kevin Kris Christensen pled guilty to one count of felony criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle under the influence with the other charges being dismissed.
Created through the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, WAVE is a group for those ages 18-39 in the lakes rea.
As emergency medical services programs across the country struggle to find employees, North Memorial Health has a new program to help others get into the field.
Steven Douglas Anderson, 35, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Crow Wing County District Court with one count of felony first-degree attempted arson of a dwelling.
The final battle at the end of the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library summer reading program is set for Sept. 12.
The project would cut 50-90% of the jack pine trees within a specified area and then the site would receive plug planting of native plants as needed for the restoration area and remove buckthorn.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
