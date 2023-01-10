99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Listen: Christmas or winter break? New School Board member questions change

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 10, 2023 07:15 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Local
Christmas or winter break? Dondelinger questions school district’s wording
New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."
January 10, 2023 04:57 AM
By  Theresa Bourke
Local
Juvenile airlifted after striking tree at Mount Ski Gull
A Pillager firefighter snowboarding with his family was able to respond to the scene almost immediately.
January 09, 2023 02:33 PM
By  Dispatch staff report
Minnesota
Minnesota Legislature charges ahead on quick-strike bills
Of those bills, the tax proposal could reach a final vote this week.
January 09, 2023 10:38 AM
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
Minnesota
Greater Minnesota cities hope for $105 million aid boost, bonding bill after ‘disappointing’ 2022 session
The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, which represents more than 100 cities outside the metro, called on leaders to use Minnesota’s record surplus to help with local aid for public projects.
January 09, 2023 04:14 PM
By  Alex Derosier
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 10
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 10, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
