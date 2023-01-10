Listen: Christmas or winter break? New School Board member questions change
New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."
A Pillager firefighter snowboarding with his family was able to respond to the scene almost immediately.
Of those bills, the tax proposal could reach a final vote this week.
Greater Minnesota cities hope for $105 million aid boost, bonding bill after ‘disappointing’ 2022 session
The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, which represents more than 100 cities outside the metro, called on leaders to use Minnesota’s record surplus to help with local aid for public projects.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.