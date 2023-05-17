Listen: City to fix Buffalo Hills gully
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Brainerd City Council members accepted an engineering bid Monday, May 15, to begin work on repairing a gully in south Brainerd.
Raya Vincent has cared for a 5-mile stretch of the highway by herself.
DFL-backed budget package boosts funding for public safety and courts by $880 million, introduces universal background checks and a “red flag” law.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT