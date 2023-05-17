99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: City to fix Buffalo Hills gully

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:27 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Stories in this episode
062521.N.BD.RidgeDriveRavine2.jpg
Local
Getting the gully together: City to fix Buffalo Hills ravine
Brainerd City Council members accepted an engineering bid Monday, May 15, to begin work on repairing a gully in south Brainerd.
May 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Woman picking up trash on roadway.
News
Brainerd woman has been keeping County Highway 3 clean for 8 years
Raya Vincent has cared for a 5-mile stretch of the highway by herself.
May 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
IMG-9995.jpg
Minnesota
Gun control measures, path to prison sentence reduction head to Minnesota governor's desk
DFL-backed budget package boosts funding for public safety and courts by $880 million, introduces universal background checks and a “red flag” law.
May 16, 2023 12:31 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A steam engine with one car in the train is outside the first Northern Pacific depot and headquarters with six men standing on the steps and near the building.
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 17
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 17, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

