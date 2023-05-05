Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: CLC students, staff showcase art in literary journal

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:15 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, May 5, 2023.

Stories in this episode
The Bent Pine - Mariia Kharytonova
Local
CLC students, staff showcase art in student-run literary journal
The Bent Pine is a literary and visual arts journal published by students and staff at Central Lakes College.
May 05, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at the site of a cabin destroyed in the midst of a wildfire
Local
Minnesota ramps up wildfire restrictions
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources added 24 counties to its list of places with burning restrictions.
May 04, 2023 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
A public hearing is set for 7:30 p.m. May 15.
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
BusinessTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 5
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 05, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
