Listen: Council approves permits for apartment, boarding house in west Brainerd

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 28, 2023 09:48 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Creekside Community - Snowy construction
Local
Council approves permits for apartment, boarding house in west Brainerd
Brainerd City Council members approved conditional use permits for a boarding house and apartment complex in Creekside Community.
February 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
DSC00803.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota budget surplus stable at $17.5 billion
February budget projections will set the stage for budget discussions in the state Legislature.
February 27, 2023 04:28 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
GamblesTWB.JPG
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 28, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
